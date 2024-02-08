PC salad kits are being recalled in Canada due to Listeria risk

More salad kits are being recalled in Canada due to possible Listeria contamination.

The President's Choice Chopped Mexican-Style Street Corn Salad Kit is being recalled across Canada as the cheese used in the product has been linked to a much larger recall in the US.

The recall notice also applies to two-packs of the Taylor Farms Mexican Style Street Corn Salad Kit that can be purchased at stores across Canada including Costco.

The recall applies to all kits with best-before dates up to and including February 19, 2024.

Recalls of the products follow on from a larger recall in the US of cheese produced by Rizo-López Foods. The company issued its own recall notice on February 6 due to a Listeria outbreak that has been linked to Queso Fresco and Cotija cheese.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two people have died due to the outbreak and 23 people have been hospitalized.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell bad, but it can still make you sick.

According to Health Canada, symptoms can include fever, nausea, cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, muscle aches, and a stiff neck.

Customers who may have either of the salad kits have been urged to not consume them and either throw them out, or return to the store of purchase.

Anyone who thinks that they could be sick from consuming a contaminated product should contact a doctor.