Toronto's top source for cheap fine dining is back after hiatus

The Met Dining Room is finally back open after a hiatus and is once again offering to-die-for dishes for a wildly affordable price.

Toronto's favourite university-class-turned-fine-dining-experience is open once again after their winter break hiatus with a brand new prix fixe menu.

Open for lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the restaurant offers a $21 two-course and $25 three-course prix fixe menu crafted by Hospitality students at the Ted Rogers School of Management at TMU.

The frequently rotating menu currently features dishes like a beet and burrata salad and leek and mushroom risotto, but switches up to reflect a wide variety of regional cuisines and seasonal ingredients (and to keep you coming back again and again.)

Tips aren't accepted at The Met Dining Room, but you can follow a QR code to make a small donation to keep the program running and keep their prices wildly low.

The Met Dining Room is located on the seventh floor of the Ted Rogers School of Management Building at 55 Dundas West, and reservations can be made through OpenTable.