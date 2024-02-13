Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
met dining room toronto

Toronto's top source for cheap fine dining is back after hiatus

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Met Dining Room is finally back open after a hiatus and is once again offering to-die-for dishes for a wildly affordable price.

Toronto's favourite university-class-turned-fine-dining-experience is open once again after their winter break hiatus with a brand new prix fixe menu.

Open for lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the restaurant offers a $21 two-course and $25 three-course prix fixe menu crafted by Hospitality students at the Ted Rogers School of Management at TMU.

The frequently rotating menu currently features dishes like a beet and burrata salad and leek and mushroom risotto, but switches up to reflect a wide variety of regional cuisines and seasonal ingredients (and to keep you coming back again and again.)

Tips aren't accepted at The Met Dining Room, but you can follow a QR code to make a small donation to keep the program running and keep their prices wildly low.

The Met Dining Room is located on the seventh floor of the Ted Rogers School of Management Building at 55 Dundas West, and reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Chef behind Toronto's top burger joint reunites with legendary mentor in New York

Toronto's top source for cheap fine dining is back after hiatus

Loblaw's Galen Weston Jr. and his family just keep getting richer

Toronto bar known for hosting controversial events is permanently closing

A Toronto Loblaws location will soon become a No Frills

Toronto restaurant offering AYCE buttermilk pancakes for only $17

Ontario brewery flooded with negative reviews after Trudeau visit

You can sample wedding cakes in Toronto without getting married