Matty Matheson keeps getting more famous after appearing this week on Jimmy Kimmel

Toronto-based celebrity chef and newly-minted big-Hollywood-star, Matty Matheson took to the sound stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared some wild stories about working at a Toronto restaurant.

But, hey, all press is good press, right?

Fresh off his SAG Award win (Ensemble in a Comedy Series) for FX's The Bear, Matheson stopped in to chat about the show and his experience working in kitchens as a real-life chef.

During the interview, Kimmel asked Matheson, who both stars and co-produces The Bear, whether a scene from the show where a character gets locked inside of a walk-in freezer had ever happened to him, and Matheson responded with a wild story.

"I was working at this restaurant and one of our pastry chefs [...] went in to get some butter out of the freezer and she was locked in there for, like, 45 minutes," Matty tells Kimmel, before being asked if he himself had ever had any major incidents in the kitchen.

"Oh, many!" Matheson says, before launching into a story from his now-shuttered Toronto restaurant, Parts & Labour, that might just make your stomach turn.

"I was making egg salad sandwiches, and I was boiling a bunch of eggs," he says. "I went over to the sink to pour them into a colander," before accidentally dumping the boiling water down his leg and into his shoes.

When he went to remove his boots and wool socks ("I live in Canada") he found that a good amount of the skin of his foot came off with the sock.

In true chef fashion, though, he finished the service with his foot in a bowl of ice water before getting treated for third-degree burns.

This isn't Matheson's first time gracing a late night stage.

Back in 2018, he also appeared on Kimmel Live! to teach Jimmy how to make stuffed pasta shells, and he's also appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers to teach Seth how to make a Matty's Pattys burger.

Matty Matheson currently owns and operates a number of restaurants in Toronto, including Prime Seafood Palace and Fonda Balam.