Matty Matheson makes Toronto and Canada proud with Golden Globes win for The Bear

Yes, chef! FX'sThe Bear cleaned house at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night: the acclaimed restaurant dramed, co-produced (and featuring cameo appearances) by Canadian restaurateur and on-screen personality Matty Matheson, took home three awards.

Matheson was all smiles on the red carpet before Sunday night's awards show, and his joy would turn to pure elation by the time the night concluded.

Going in with five nominations, the show won three awards, taking home the Golden Globes for Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri).

While Matheson's on-screen role is more of a bit part in the series, he provides consistent comic relief as Neil Fak, the goofy and loveable handyman who's known the main character since childhood.

The chef-turned-executive producer of the hit series was photographed standing front and centre among co-stars, holding one of the gilded statues awarded for The Bear's second season.

Fans of the show and Matheson's over-the-top personality are celebrating the restaurateur's big win.

One commenter even playfully nominated Matheson's win for a Canadian Heritage Minute.

One of the show's stars, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, added to the Matheson hype on Sunday night, dubbing the entire great white north "Matty Matheson country" during a red carpet interview with a Canadian outlet.

The Bear's first and second seasons are currently available to Canadian streaming subscribers on Disney+, FX, and Apple TV.