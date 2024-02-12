Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
toronto pancakes

Toronto restaurant offering AYCE buttermilk pancakes for only $17

A Toronto restaurant wants you to stuff your face with as many pancakes as possible for only $17.

The Lakeview Diner, famously open 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week, is giving hungry Toronto residents a new reason to stop by this week -- they'll be offering all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes for just $17 in honour of Shrove (Pancake) Tuesday.

All for the same flat rate, you can opt to have your pancakes served straight up with real Canadian maple syrup, or have your choice of peanut butter and nutella banana pancakes or strawberry banana pancakes with whipped cream.

If you want to add a little protein to your breakfast, you can add a side of bacon, maple sausage or peameal bacon for an extra $4.

You can also go the savoury route and get an eggs benny served atop a stack of pancakes or cornflake fried chicken and pancakes with gravy, both for $21.

The offer will run all day and night (it is a 24-hour diner, after all,) on Feb. 13, and make sure you wear your stretchy pants.

Fareen Karim
