Italian bakery and cafe is closing in Toronto after not renewing lease

A Toronto spot that was a collaboration between one of the city's favourite coffee roasters and an Italian bakery will be closing this week, but hopefully not forever.

Barocco X Nino in Brockton Village first opened its doors in 2019 as a collaboration between local coffee roasters Barocco and North York Italian Bakery Nino D'Aversa.

Despite amassing great popularity within the neighbourhood and beyond in its short five-year run, though, the business has announced that they havent renewed the lease on their College Street brick and mortar.

The closure announcement, posted on the company's Instagram page, thanks the community for their continued support and even teases at the business that will be replacing them in the space.

"As we look for a new home, we are happy to announce that a new exciting offering will soon emerge from this space. We trust that they too will be welcomed with open arms," they write, adding that the new tenant will be serving Barocco coffee.

Barocco X Nino's last day in business will be Feb. 23, so make sure you run over to get your favourite cappucino and cannoli for one last time.

You can still pick up a freshly brewed Barocco beverage from their newly-opened cafe in Mississauga and pick up baked goods from Nino D'Aversa's North York location.