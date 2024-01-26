Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
leafs restaurants toronto

Here's where Maple Leafs stars John Tavares and Morgan Rielly eat in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto Maple Leafs players mingled with fans and media on Thursday evening at the Fairmont Royal York for the team's annual gala, "A Night With Blue & White," and blogTO caught up with stars John Tavares and Morgan Rielly to ask where players dine when off the ice.

Leafs captain John Tavares, or Johnny Toronto, shouted out a few Toronto businesses when asked about his go-to spots to dine in the city — likely aided by his familiarity growing up in the GTA.

Here are John Tavares' favourite spots in Toronto.

Sotto Sotto

The 33-year-old veteran shouted out the posh dining hotspot on Avenue Road, saying he has "been to Sotto Sotto a bunch of times, it's obviously great Italian food."

Antler Kitchen & Bar

The six-time NHL All-Star calls Antler one of his favourites, saying he developed a taste for the controversial restaurant known for shocking vegans with its carnivorous menu.

Brodflour

Tavares impressed blogTO staff with his third pick, saying that heading to "go grab a coffee and eat a baked good at Brodflour is something I always enjoy doing."

@blogto Number 3 is chef’s kiss 🤌👨‍🍳😘 #toronto #ontario #tiktoktoronto #torontofood #torontomapleleafs #nhl #hockey #johntavares #nhlallstar #torontoallstarweekend #mapleleafs #torontorestaurants #food #torontocoffee #dished #yyz #fyp #foryoupage #greenscreen ♬ original sound - blogTO

blogTO also asked Morgan Rielly where he dines in the city, and the 29-year-old defenceman shared that he is a big fan of Buca's King West location, saying, "that's where I like to go for a nice Italian meal."

Rielly spoke highly of the restaurant's downstairs setting, praising its "cozy and nice" atmosphere.

@blogto Morgan Rielly’s go-to restaurant in Toronto has been confirmed 🍝 #toronto #ontario #tiktoktoronto #nhl #torontomapleleafs #nhlallstar #nhlallstarweekend #morganrielly #torontohockey #hockey #torontofood #torontorestaurants #foodie #food #yyz #fyp #foryoupage #greenscreen ♬ original sound - blogTO

Thursday night's gala event, presented by Rogers, featured a casino theme, with net proceeds from the event benefitting the MLSE Foundation.

A few months earlier, Toronto Raptors' rising star Scottie Barnes shared his favourite spots in the city, showing off a very different flavour of establishments.

Lead photo by

blogTO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Here's where Maple Leafs stars John Tavares and Morgan Rielly eat in Toronto

Is the new Pret a Manger in Toronto worth the hype?

New food hall opens in Toronto from the people behind some famous restaurants

Michelle Yeoh was spotted at yet another Toronto restaurant

60 essential bars in Toronto you need to visit at least once

Bulk store permanently closing after 10 years and locals are devastated

A huge gang of celebrities just showed up at a popular Toronto restaurant

Historic burger joint in Ontario closes after 60 years