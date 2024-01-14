High profile Starbucks location shutting down and will be replaced by Japanese cafe

Starbucks is closing a high profile location in a Toronto mall, but it's going to have an exciting replacement.

The standalone Starbucks kiosk on the first level of the Eaton Centre has been serving much needed caffeine to tired shoppers for years, but the shopping centre has confirmed that it will be closing this year.

Don't delete your Starbucks App just yet, though -- you'll still be able to get your fix at two new locations opening in the mall in exchange for the closed kiosk.

The first location will be opening up in a 1,702 square foot space near the entrance of the mall, with a second opening in 1,692 square foot space on the lower level between Lindt and Oak + Fort.

The future of the kiosk space, too, has already been confirmed: it will soon become the newest location of Japanese coffee brand % Arabica.

After launching their first Canadian location at Yorkdale Mall in 2022 and a second in Union Station, the brand will be expanding their Canadian market with locations in the Eaton Centre, Sherway Gardens and Queen Street.

"Our dream is to grow % Arabica across unique lands and cultures of the world," says founder Kenneth Shoji, and coffee lovers across the city are thrilled that growth is bringing them to the Eaton Centre.