Ontario Tim Hortons location stops allowing customers inside for 'safety of staff'

Some Oshawa residents hoping to pop into their local Tim Hortons were met with disappointment earlier this week when the location suddenly shut its doors to walk-in customers despite remaining open for drive-thru business.

A notice posted on the door at the cafe at 415 Simcoe St. S in Oshawa on Tuesday explained that the franchise was moving to drive-thru only, which was for the "safety of staff."

Management confirmed the move and the note to blogTO on Thursday, but added that they've since opened up for pick-up as well, though not indoor dining.

"All kinds of things" had happened at the restaurant leading up to the decision, according to DurhamRegion.com, including an incident earlier this month in which a man produced a taser that he waved around threateningly while demanding other customers to leave the premises.

Residents talking in a Reddit thread about that case made comments like "Why is it always this timmies?" and "I knew which one it was without even opening the article," indicating ongoing issues at the location.

And, in the wake of the news that the Tim's has now closed its seating area, others on the platform have noted they "would never go here" despite living nearby due to the perceived "sketchiness" of some of its clientele. One added that their local outpost of the chain in Windsor, Ontario, also recently had to pivot to drive-thru only for the same reason.

"I know many fast food places downtown don't even have public washrooms open due to drug use," they added of their city.

Though this particular Tim Hortons on Simcoe Street has been around for many years, it is already destined for permanent closure in the near future, though for reasons completely unrelated to this latest development.

The property, like many in Toronto, is being expropriated by Metrolinx and the Province of Ontario for a forthcoming transit project.