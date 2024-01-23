Loblaws connection to Doug Ford's family company has people asking questions

Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s markdown practices have been a hot topic of conversation this month after the grocery conglomerate decided to stop offering price reductions of 50 per cent on near-expired items, then reversed course days later due to fierce publish backlash.

But, just because Loblaw executivies have opted not to follow through with the change after all doesn't mean that the drama surrounding the discount program is over.

Chatter has been emerging online about who, exactly, provides the discount labels for the company: apparently, per its own website, Deco Labels & Flexible Packaging, which was founded by Premier Doug Ford's father and run by the Ford family.

Is anyone surprised? Nope.

We should be a lot more angry about this shit. It's blatant back scratching and a fun new way to funnel money to a politician. https://t.co/e0jK6SPAHs — Dudgee (@Dudgee) January 21, 2024

Canadians already struggling with outrageously high grocery bills were justifiably livid when news broke that as of this month, Loblaws and all stores under the grocery giant's umbrella were only marking products with a looming best-before date to a maximum of 30 per cent off.

While Loblaw said that it was altering the program for the sake of "predictability and consistency" with competitors and across its own banners — as some already only had 30 per cent off of less fresh perishables

And, as much as the more recent change of heart to keep markdowns of up to 50 per cent off at Loblaws stores was welcome by consumers, the fact that the stickers allegedly come from Deco has people further up in arms.

Wait until you find out who prints those discount stickers for Loblaws. I’ll give you five guesses but you’re only going to need one. pic.twitter.com/Vo1felP7dQ — Jenny L. (@jennyleeshee) January 20, 2024

The Deco website indeed lists itself as the "preferred printer" for Loblaws, along with the other two major players in the province's supermarket landscape, Metro and Sobeys — something that some concerned citizens are raising eyebrows at.

Many are wondering to what — if any —extent Loblaw's decisions regarding packaging and Ford's decisions on the grocery sector, are impacted by the mutually beneficial partnership.

My Loblaws this morning was covered in products with 30% off Deco Labels stickers.



I guess they were ready to go when the decision was announced.#Ontariohttps://t.co/icXWyVApeL — Ginger M Edwin 💙💛 (@GingerMEdwin) January 21, 2024

The alleged ties are made worse by the fact that this is far from the first time that the premier's business dealings, which have felt too close to his governmental duties, have come into question.

Ford has been criticized for certain meetings with Deco clients in the past, while his choice of Staples for new ServiceOntario kiosks felt fishy to some due to the fact that the office supply chain is rumoured to also be a Deco customer.

Then there are all of his questionable relationships with various developers who benefitted from the failed Greenbelt land swap, some of whom attended Ford family functions and went on vacation with his staff.

The leader is even said to have suspicious ties with the construction firm that was just chosen to construct a portion of the Ontario Line subway this week, though unrelated to Deco.

We all know Fords kick back using Loblaws, Shoppers and Staples all give his company exclusive sales to labeling. Weed business is another label making opportunity for deco — Sandra (@GigiM705) January 16, 2024

Neither Loblaws nor Deco replied to blogTO's multiple requests for comment on the matter of Deco's relationship with Loblaw and how they may be affected by the company's decision to get rid of (then reinstate) its 50 per cent off labels.