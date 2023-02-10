All the crazy details about Doug Ford's controversial stag and doe party with developers

Ontario's Integrity Commissioner officially cleared Premier Doug Ford of wrongdoing after developers attended a stag and doe party for his daughter's wedding in August.

In a statement to CP24, a spokesperson for the commissioner said they were told guests of the stag and doe party were "friends of the Ford family and in some cases have been for decades."

What's a stag and doe?

A stag and doe party is a common tradition in Ontario, and involves raising money for a couple for their future wedding plans or honeymoon.

What's so controversial?

Sources told Global News that invitees were "browbeaten" into buying tickets, with large and small lobbying and government relations firms being asked to purchase tickets for $150 each.

The sources allege this purchase made them eligible for a number of prizes, including a Vespa scooter. Another person who was invited to the party described it as a "pay for play" event to Global News.

Others told Global News that the invitation to the party was sent through texts and emails and included a flyer.

One source said the invitation came with a request to make a donation to the engaged couple of up to $1,000 and seemed "dodgy."

What about Doug Ford and developers?

The party also raised lots of questions about the relationship between the premier and developers, and how this affected the decision to permit homebuilding on land previously protected by the Greenbelt.

Doug Ford refuses to release the guest list for his daughters stag and doe last August. Of particular interest is who the "close personal developer friends from around the GTA" are who were invited. Hmm, I wonder who they could be? pic.twitter.com/MWh5y1pEkl — Larysa Dub (@LarysaDub) February 9, 2023

A spokesperson for Ford called the story "baseless and unsubstantiated inferences and innuendo about the premier and his family."

Doug Ford hosting his "personal developer friends" at his daughter's stag and doe fundraiser in August.#onpoli#Kakistocracy#DougFordIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/7hGHIHAisn — Jenny Lee Shee (@jennyleeshee) February 10, 2023

On Friday, Ford spoke to reporters about these controversial claims, and maintained that attendees were family friends and that the party was a private affair.

"This is ridiculous to be frank with you," the premier said. "I know the difference of what we should and shouldn't do. Our family has been in politics for 30 years, we know tens of thousands of people, and I went to the integrity commissioner — he cleared it 1,000 per cent, not 999, (but) 1,000 per cent."