KFC location that had been open in Toronto for over 40 years forced to close

A KFC location on the east side of Toronto has closed down after being expropriated by Metrolinx for construction on the Ontario Line.

The KFC restaurant at Pape and Sammon, which was in the news back in 2021 when a customer raised money for an employee who had been working at KFC since 1975, had been in business since the early '80s before closing down late last week.

The news of the closure first broke when a member of a Pape and Danforth community Facebook group posted inquiring why the location was closing, to which other members were quick to hypothesize.

"Not enough business," claimed one member, while another suggested the restaurant closed because "people just figured out that KFC sucks."

It turns out, though, that neither of these explanations were correct. A notice appeared in front of the business shortly thereafter announcing that the location had been expropriated by Metrolinx for construction of the Ontario line.

While Metrolinx has yet to confirm what the space will be used for, community members suggest that the space will be for material storage or as an access point during the construction of the Pape stretch of the line.

This is just a drop in the very big bucket of Toronto businesses (large and small) forced to shut down by Metrolinx. blogTO reached out to Metrolinx for confirmation on the future of the KFC location but did not hear back by the time of publication.