Ramona Leitao
Posted 7 hours ago
Toronto's most famous Jamaican patty returns to Bathurst Station

Ramona Leitao
Posted 7 hours ago
A beloved Jamaican patty shop that was known for having the best subway station patties in Toronto is making a comeback.

Fahmee Bakery announced on Instagram that its patties are officially back at Bathurst Station after three years.

"We went through COVID, inflation, [and] now this recession," the post reads. "It's time for big moves to happen to get back what we lost in the past three years."

jamaican patties torontoIt's safe to say that Fahmee Bakery — a family business that's been around for more than four decades — has had a tough last three years.

In May 2022 there was a devastating fire at the Fahmee Bakery's commercial kitchen in Scarborough which resulted in the bakery not being able to supply its patties at Bathurst, Warden, and Islington stations.

Now, though, the team at Fahmee Bakery is adamant that they're back — starting with supplying their spicy beef, mild beef, spicy chicken, and mild chicken patties at Bathurst Station once more. (Vegetarians, don't worry: they're currently working on getting the vegetarian patties back, too.)

jamaican patties toronto"[Our patties] were first sold at Bathurst 30 years ago, so to be back there is an amazing feeling," Fahmee Bakery owner Faiz Abdella tells blogTO. "It's a huge stepping block to get back to where we were."

Abdella says there are also plans to bring a late-night menu to its Lansdowne location starting in late January and to reopen in Scarborough.

There are no plans to reopen at Warden Station, however.

jamaican patties torontoBut for now, with the current comeback at Bathurst, people in Toronto could not be more excited.

"Bathurst station, where we first tried a Fahmee Patty; it was love at first bite!!" writes one Instagram user in reaction to the news.

"Thank goodness," writes another. "It was not the same without your patties."

Photos by

Fareen Karim
