Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 48 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Fahmee Bakery fire

Beef patty shortage coming to Toronto subway stations after bakery devastated by fire

If you're one of the many people who enjoy grabbing a Jamaican patty during your daily commute on the TTC, you may notice a sudden absence of this beloved snack in the next few days. 

Fahmee Bakery, a Caribbean restaurant that supplies its famous beef patties to Warden and Bathurst subway stations, has recently been hit by a massive fire that has forced them to close down their Scarborough store. 

The bakery not only catered to TTC subway stations, but was also a beloved location where people have been getting their meals for decades. 

Fahmee recently posted on Instagram stating that they will be closed indefinitely until the damages are assessed and further plans are arranged to continue the business. 

Thankfully, the fire occurred when no one was in the building, and there were no injuries or deaths related to the incident. 

Hector Vasquez

