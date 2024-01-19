You can have a dreamy 3-course meal at IKEA for Valentine's Day

What could be more romantic for Valentine's Day than a hot date at IKEA?

While you might not have thought you'd get the butterflies from spending the day of love at one of the Swedish furniture brand's Toronto locations, you might be singing a different tune now that they've announced their "Valentine's Dinner for two" event.

On Feb. 14, IKEA locations in Etobicoke, North York, and Vaughan will be hosting a romantic three-course dinner, where you and your beloved (or even your bestie) can dine on your favourites from the IKEA food hall.

For the starting course, you can choose from four options: Tomato Feta Soup, Hungarian Mushroom Soup, Caesar Salad, or House Salad.

For the main, you can opt for Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Veggie Balls, Mediterranean Salmon, or — of course — the iconic Swedish Meatballs in Demi-glace sauce. (Let's be real, though, you're going to choose the meatballs.)

If your date isn't sweet enough, there are three cake options for dessert: Cheesecake, Chocolate Cake, and Daim Cake. Your ticket also includes a mocktail beverage, but alcoholic drinks can be ordered for $5.99.

Just imagine it: gazing into your boo's eyes as you hand-feed each other meatballs and cheesecake while sitting on chairs that can be assembled using only an Allen key before browsing the inventory of affordable plants and bed frames. What could be more romantic?

Tickets are priced at $35.99 for two adults and $5.99 for kids, and can only be purchased in-person at an IKEA location. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.