A local store is offering free groceries to anyone in need

A local Toronto grocery store is helping customers pay it forward, offering free groceries to those in need.

Tienda Móvil, a grocer in East York specializing in Latin American products, shared on their Instagram that they are currently offering free grocery boxes that have been paid for by other customers.

They were inspired to collaborate with the community to donate meals to those in need after seeing a post on Facebook. They started spreading the word to their followers, seeking support in offering food accessibility.

The idea resonated — they ended up receiving enough donations that they're able to offer free grocery boxes to anyone who might need one.

Their store now has several papers put up by their cash register accounting for all the free grocery boxes available, each recognizing the person responsible for donating the funds to sponsor each box.

In addition to the items paid for by donation, the boxes also include products that Tienda Móvil is donating. People can expect staples like rice, beans, tortillas, and soup.

The reception from their followers has been extremely supportive. "Wonderful store, and wonderful owner!" commented one. "Support local."

Actions and initiatives like this one are another reminder of the power of community.

Tienda Móvil is located at 1237 Woodbine Avenue.