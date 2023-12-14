We tried McDonald's new adult Happy Meal and here are the details

McDonald's viral "adult Happy Meals" officially arrived in Canada on December 11, and blogTO just had to find out what all the hype was about.

Canadian fast-food diners got their first taste of the new limited-edition Kerwin Frost box, a collaboration with New York artist Kerwin Frost, which offers a grown-up version of nostalgic childhood Happy Meals, including a decorated box and even a toy.

blogTO's own Madison Schuliakewich once again took one for the team, approaching the new offering with understandable trepidation after being subjected to a less-than-appetizing McRib experience just two weeks earlier.

Madison — who has now been rechristened 'McMadison' by colleagues, much to her chagrin — said, "Today I will be going back to McDonald's because my manager has deemed me 'the McDonald's girl.'"

After acquiring what she described as "the goods," Madison does what we all did as kids — virtually ignoring her burger and fries and excitedly unboxing the toy, a line of collectibles known as "Nugget Buddies."

This seemed like the undeniable highlight of Madison's experience. She seemed genuinely amused by the toy's burger-style wrapping paper, the attached "friend card," and the Mr. Potato Head-style clothing and accessories.

Despite Madison's excitement about her new nugget buddy friend, the bill for her fast food adventure was not received as warmly.

Diners will have to fork over $18.41 after taxes for the 10-piece McNugget version of the adult Happy Meal, while the Big Mac version will run you $16.03 after tax.

When considering the $13.66 price of a standard Big Mac meal, Madison concludes that the extra $2.37 for a bit of fun and nostalgia "isn't really a very good deal."

That being said, she admits that she would buy the Kerwin Frost Box again, "because I wanna collect all the nugget buddies."

When asked to rate her latest experience, Madison called out her manager, saying, "I'll rate the food when you send me to a better restaurant."

Until then, she will remain known as McMadison around the office. Sorry, not sorry.