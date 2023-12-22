Toronto restaurant that was popular for its brunch announces sudden closure

Toronto is losing yet another restaurant in the city.

Revelstoke Kitchen and Cafe, a plant-based eatery in Cabbagetown known for tasty and varied menu items, recently announced that they will be permanently closing their Toronto location as of January 1, 2024.

The restaurant shared the news in an Instagram post, saying "We appreciate everyone who has supported us over the past year and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

They also encouraged people to support other vegan restaurants in the city.

"Please don't forget to continue to support all the other vegan businesses across our city as I believe it is not an easy time for any of us especially since omni restaurants continue to increase their vegan options."

Revelstoke's Toronto location opened at 195 Carlton St in November 2022 and quickly became a favourite for both locals in the neighbourhood and plant-based eaters in the city.

The restaurant offered delicious vegan brunch fare, plant-based takes on classic favourites, like burgers, and beer and wine. Many of the items on the menu were also gluten free. They also hosted Trivia Nights.

The announcement of their closure was met with dismay from their loyal fanbase. Many people shared their disappointment with comments like, "I'm so sad this was one of the best vegan breaskfasts I've had."

"Very sad to see you go. You were wonderful tenants and brought an exceptional and unique gastronomic experience to the neighbourhood. We will miss you," Another customer wrote.

Revelstoke Kitchen and Cafe will cease operations as of 4 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. Their Peterborough location will continue to operate as usual in case you have a craving for their tasty food and don't mind a little roadtrip.