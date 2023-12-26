The top 5 new restaurants in the Financial District

New restaurants in Toronto's Financial District provide sustenance for the city's busstling business core. Frequented by the city's husslers and busslers, these restaurants offer a wide array of cuisines from French fine dining to omakase sushi all in intentionally designed, beautiful spaces.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in the Financial District.

This mid-century modern Oliver & Bonacini spot serves comfort food classics like Artichoke Dip and Prime Rib alongside more unique dishes like a Foie Gras PB&J. All set in colourful, retro surroundings, this restaurant is quickly becoming one of the Financial District's go-tos.

For an elegant Lebanese meal (or, perhaps a Brunch,) head to this Toronto Street restaurant. With gorgeous, airy interiors and a menu full of Middle Eastern plates, you'll be wanting to come back for seconds and thirds.

This gem is brought to you by Yannick Bigourdan, who also owns Amano Trattoria and The Carbon Bar. This time, Bigourdan brings a fine dining French menu in a beautiful space that manages to be intimate and spacious all at once.

Known equally for it's grand, 8000 square-foot space as it is for it's elevated eclectic menu, this restaurant will keep you Instagramming until you're too full of Wagyu and Branzino to move.

Tucked away in the Medcan building, this sophisticated omakase Sushi spot might be easy to miss, but is impossible to forget. Created by Chef Kyohei Igarashi, a meal here is admittedly pricey, but once you get a taste of the mastery behind this restaurant, you'll understand why.