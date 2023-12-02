Here's why Toronto just can't quit the McDonald's at Queen and Spadina

If you ask anyone in Toronto about what they think about the Queen and Spadina McDonald's, chances are you'll be met with a laugh and a bit of side-eye.

That's because it's known for a lot of ... interesting behaviour.

The fights, stabbings, and people using the bathroom to do more than expected are occuring to the point that unspoken rules are set by Toronto residents: avoid visiting after midnight and avoid dining or using the bathrooms upstairs.

And yet, even after the pandemic lockdowns, the 40-something-year old cornerstone franchise remains. How can it be?



For Juliana Fuentes, the answer is simple. "It's McDonald's," she says.

Fuentes works in the downtown area, and tends to get her meals at this location when she's on her lunch break. "They have a lot of great things to offer," she says.

Like a lot of franchises across the city, the Queen and Spadina McDonald's has a plethora of food to purchase, ranging from Happy Meals, breakfast items, beef and chicken-based meals, fries, desserts, shakes and beverages.

Being in the downtown core, this McDonald's is also in a convenient location and runs 24 hours, seven days a week. It brings in a lot of people from all walks of life.

Here you'll find tourists and families who are looking for a pick-me-up after a long outing in the city, students who need a quick and cheap meal before studying and people who got a taste of the nightlife that need a meal to sober up.

You'll also find people who are unhoused and need a cheap meal and shelter.

It's a space for everyone, which makes the franchise great, says manager Hezran Bartholomew.

"You meet a lot of interesting people here," Bartholomew says. "They teach you things, you teach them things."

To top it off, the staff at this location makes it all the more special, with people in Toronto praising them for dealing with all of the shenanigans that happen in the space.

the queen spadina mcdonalds really be doing shit like this so 3 michelin stars please pic.twitter.com/PuQBCvFwXB — Evy Kwong (@EVYSTADIUM) May 22, 2022

Bartholomew, who's worked at this McDonald's for the past 10 years also says how supportive it's been for him as a staff member.

"I live on the street right over [this location]," he says. "I started here in high school and it helped pay my way through college."

There's also a sense of community for those who live nearby the franchise. For neighbour and frequent customer Vicky Dinh, she's encountered a number of wholesome experiences involving staff and regulars.

"One time I saw a homeless person ask an employee for a plastic bag to hold their blankets. The employee was very kind and got some for them," she says. "Another time I was here around 6:30 a.m. I did not know that they do not allow entry at that time. A homeless person showed me that you have to speak through the little telecom speaker at the door."

So while the rambunctious behaviour continues, it seems like this McDonald's will prevail.

The hourly at the Queen and Spadina McDonalds gotta be $37/hr — Mitch Skylark (@_KingMitchell) June 10, 2020

"People will always want a quick and easy meal downtown," Bartholomew says.

Dinh sees this franchise lasting a long time too. "It's in a really central location and it's always busy with people dining in and Uber drivers [picking up deliveries]," she says. "With the new subway station being built nearby, I think it will get even more busy."