Store shames notorious Brampton butter thief with photo on front door

Supermarkets around the GTA have certainly gone to some curious lengths to thwart errant customer behaviour in-store, but one Brampton business has taken it to the next level of efficacy by name-and-shaming one thief the old fashioned way.

The unnamed retailer apparently had so many incidents of an individual stealing butter, of all things, that they posted the man's mugshot on the front doors of the store for all to see.

"THIS PERSON IS NOT ALLOWED ON THIS PROPERTY," the poster, which spans two pages, reads.

At the bottom, it says simply "BUTTER THIEF" below a surprisingly clear photo of the man's face, as well as a CCTV shot of him slinking through the dairy aisle, ostensibly about to pillage an unsuspecting fridge of the kitchen gold.

You can't make this stuff up! — Kenneth Cheung (@kennethdavid) October 7, 2023

A TikTok video outing the shoplifter for all of the internet to see has gone viral, racking up 143.1k views and counting on the original account alone.

The comments section has been flooded with laughing emojis, with a few online also commenting on the high price of food in Ontario in recent months.

Butter in particular has been spotted for nearly $10 a pound before tax at Toronto stores, while ghee has been fully removed from shelves in Brampton because of how often it is stolen.

Signs replacing the items in one local No Frills show a photo of each type, along with a note to "please see cashier to purchase this item."

Grocery stores in #Brampton have begun removing Desi Ghee from shelves due to the increasing number of shoplifting incidents 🛒🫠 pic.twitter.com/wmQnRImUEr — Bramalea Rd 🅱️🛣 (@BramaleaRd) September 28, 2023

Other risible bulletins seen at GTA grocers include sheets imploring shoppers not to eat fruit while shopping (and dispose of the pits around the aisles), not to re-sort pre-packaged produce to beef your own container up and not to climb into shower displays.