City
Becky Robertson
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
home depot toronto

Another Toronto store has had to put up bizarre signs to stop ignorant customers

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It appears that there's a hilarious, yet somewhat concerning new trend at retailers in Toronto (aside from having higher prices for less product, of course) and customers are taking notice — though perhaps not the customers that store owners had hoped.

In recent weeks, people have spotted strange signs at multiple supermarkets reminding shoppers of some very common sense social skills, imploring them to not eat food before they've paid for it and spit the seeds all over the place, and not to load up their packages of produce by stealing from others.

Now, another weird poster has appeared not at a supermarket, but at a local Home Depot, which has apparently had enough foolish incidents to warrant the curious warning.

home depot toronto

Photos of the display and its amusing cautionary sign were posted to the Weird Toronto Facebook group.

When perusing the bathroom aisle at a location of the home improvement giant in the north end of the city, a resident noticed a funny PSA affixed to one of the shower displays asking people to not fully climb into the floor model.

Unlike other incidents of absurd signs aimed at the public, this one wasn't printed off a computer by management, but looks to be more of a professional pre-made sticker — meaning that Home Depot must have a lot of experience with consumers climbing into places they shouldn't and potentially even hurting themselves.

"So they expect me to walk around Home Depot all stinky? I don't think so," the person who spotted the sticker wrote in the Weird Toronto Facebook group. They also shared photos of the display, which was on a shelf a few feet off the ground.

We can't wait to see what idiotic things stores in the city will have to formally ask customers not to do next.

Lead photo by

Google Street View
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Dozens evacuated and several injuries reported after TTC train derails

People in Toronto keep getting busted stealing plants and more from neighbours

Another Toronto store has had to put up bizarre signs to stop ignorant customers

Thieves steal haul of luxury cars from high-end dealership in Toronto heist

Toronto island ferries were a total mess again with brutal crowds this weekend

Toronto condo owners are getting huge payout after falling balcony glass incidents

Screaming man chases and attacks TTC passenger for asking to turn down music

Toronto is getting a fake private jet where you can take Instagram pics