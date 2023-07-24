Another Toronto store has had to put up bizarre signs to stop ignorant customers

It appears that there's a hilarious, yet somewhat concerning new trend at retailers in Toronto (aside from having higher prices for less product, of course) and customers are taking notice — though perhaps not the customers that store owners had hoped.

In recent weeks, people have spotted strange signs at multiple supermarkets reminding shoppers of some very common sense social skills, imploring them to not eat food before they've paid for it and spit the seeds all over the place, and not to load up their packages of produce by stealing from others.

Now, another weird poster has appeared not at a supermarket, but at a local Home Depot, which has apparently had enough foolish incidents to warrant the curious warning.

When perusing the bathroom aisle at a location of the home improvement giant in the north end of the city, a resident noticed a funny PSA affixed to one of the shower displays asking people to not fully climb into the floor model.

Unlike other incidents of absurd signs aimed at the public, this one wasn't printed off a computer by management, but looks to be more of a professional pre-made sticker — meaning that Home Depot must have a lot of experience with consumers climbing into places they shouldn't and potentially even hurting themselves.

"So they expect me to walk around Home Depot all stinky? I don't think so," the person who spotted the sticker wrote in the Weird Toronto Facebook group. They also shared photos of the display, which was on a shelf a few feet off the ground.

We can't wait to see what idiotic things stores in the city will have to formally ask customers not to do next.