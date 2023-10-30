Eataly is opening a third location in Toronto

Toronto will soon have more Eataly locations than any other city in North America, as the Italian food hall chain prepares to add two more of its outposts to the city.

Eataly is planning to set up shop within a vacant space at CF Shops at Don Mills, according to a building permit filed with the City at the end of September, and first unearthed by Retail Insider.

The news comes just days before Eataly opens its second Toronto location at another Cadillac Fairview property; its CF Sherway Gardens outpost is set to open on Nov. 2.

The permit details a plan for "interior alterations for [a] restaurant (Eataly)" that includes the modification and expansion of an existing restaurant unit within the mall, extending to take over an adjacent retail unit for a much larger single unit.

Based on available plans, it appears that Eataly will be taking over the vacated space formerly occupied by a location of chef Mark McEwan's Fabbrica brand, along the Lawrence Avenue frontage of the site.

The almost 5,900 and 3,900 square-foot spaces will combine for roughly 9,800 square feet of floor area.

While quite sizeable in terms of restaurant spaces, the third Eataly location will be significantly smaller than the first Canadian location opened in Toronto's Manulife Centre in 2019, which measures 55,000 square feet, as well as the 25,000 square-foot second location opening at CF Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke on Nov. 2.

Eataly's second location opening Nov. 2 and future third Toronto location — set to open in 2024 — will surpass New York City's two locations, making the 416 the top city in North America for Eataly branches.

Only Tokyo — with four Eataly locations — will top Toronto's three outposts.