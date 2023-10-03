Toronto's second Eataly location is finally about to open

Eataly finally confirmed rumours of a second Toronto location in 2022 when the Italian global supermarket and food hall brand announced that it would open a location at CF Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke.

On Tuesday, the brand revealed that its second location in Toronto (and all of Canada) will officially open on November 2.

The Sherway Gardens locations is set to span 25,000 square feet in the southeastern area of the mall and will offer patrons its trademark marketplace-style mix of restaurants, counters, a marketplace, and a café.

"This store will continue Eataly's tradition as a go-to destination for dining and for authentic Italian products and wine, and will allow us to deepen our relationship with our valued local Canadian producers," said Luca Baffigo, global head of development and partner of Eataly in a 2022 statement.

The upcoming opening will make the 6ix just the second North American city with two Eataly locations after New York.

Eataly shook up the local dining and premium grocery scene in 2019 when the brand opened its flagship store at the Manulife Centre on Bloor Street West.

The latest Toronto location will join 47 existing Eataly locations in 16 countries, including Italy, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, and Brazil.

Eataly promises additional information about the second Toronto location in the lead-up to its opening.