Toronto is officially getting its second Eataly location

It's been years since Eataly teased that a second location in Toronto could be possible, but now it's finally been officially confirmed.

Eataly is a global supermarket and food hall brand with locations around the world, and their very first in Toronto is located at Bay and Bloor. 

That original location is home to freshly made mozzarella, a butcher, a seafood market, cafes, a gelateria and cannoli stand, and multiple restaurant concepts and bars.

That means Italian food fans should be more than excited about what a new location has in store.

"This store will continue Eataly's tradition as a go-to destination for dining and for authentic Italian products and wine, and will allow us to deepen our relationship with our valued local Canadian producers," said Luca Baffigo, global head of development and partner of Eataly. 

"We look forward to getting to work on opening this newest outpost in the Eataly family."

That newest outpost will be located along with over 175 stores at Sherway Gardens.

"CF Sherway Gardens is a perfect home to bring Eataly's values of high quality Italian food and experiences to even more people," says Baffigo.

"At CF Sherway Gardens we pride ourselves on offering a premium retail experience and an important part of our offering is elevated dining options," said Salvatore Iacono, Executive Vice President, Operations, Cadillac Fairview. "We could not think of a better partner to join the shopping centre."

