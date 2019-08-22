Toronto could be getting a second Eataly location

The long-awaited arrival of Toronto's first Eataly is just around the corner, which is very exciting for fans of the international Italian marketplace-meets-eatery.

They should be doubly happy, then, to hear that the chain already has plans to open up another location in the city.

In an interview with the Financial Post, Eataly's executive president Andrea Guerra was asked what the next steps are for the brand as it continues to expand across Canada.

"First of all, Toronto probably—being the largest city—could host a second Eataly," said Guerra. "And then, between Montreal and Vancouver, there could be another Eataly."

The upcoming 50,000-square-foot location in Toronto's Manulife Centre marks the brand's first foray into Canada.

Later this year, the building at Bay and Bloor will be transformed into a multi-level extravaganza of sit-down restaurants, casual eateries, and a bustling marketplace selling housemade mozzarella, meats, and breads from a 24-hour operating bakery.

The store will mean employment for more than 400 Torontonians.

The chain's move to the city involved some help from Toronto's Italian staple Terroni, and was initially reported as a joint project between both brands and the luxury retail group Selfridges.

When Eataly will open in Toronto, catch me there being like pic.twitter.com/zCDqvgtPPx — aurora (@auroralisamarie) May 18, 2019

According to Guerra's interview, however, it seems the partnership with Terroni is finished.

"We had a really fantastic project and journey with the Terroni family, which is now over—because we wanted to learn about what a great entrepreneurial family had done in Toronto in the food and beverage area."