Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eataly toronto

Eataly's first Toronto location is opening later this year

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's been confirmed that Toronto's first ever location of Italian market chain Eataly is definitely coming to the Manulife Centre in late 2019. 

The news came via a post on the Manulife Centre website that also happened to announce a number of other retailers planning to open in the revamped building at Bay and Bloor.

Other confirmed shops opening this year include a relocated Over the Rainbow, a Birks (with a VanCleef & Arpels boutique), a Shoppers Drug Mart and another location of Pilot Coffee.

Eataly currently has locations all over the world including Dubai, Japan and the United States.

Carb-loving Torontonians can expect a 50,000 square foot Eataly stocked with pasta and pizza, not to mention cheeses and meats. All Eataly locations include built-in restaurants too.

This Toronto location will be partially operated by the people behind local favourite Terroni.

Lead photo by Eataly

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of Toronto's most popular Italian restaurants is closing

Eataly's first Toronto location is opening later this year

Popular Toronto pub forced to close after triple rent increase

This Week on DineSafe: KFC, School, McDonald's, Joe Bird, Aroma, Fran's, Loga's Corner

American chain Potbelly Sandwich has closed all their Toronto locations

Toronto might make restaurants and bars clean up cigarette butts

Toronto just got a Game of Thrones–themed bar

10 things you think are recyclable at Toronto grocery stores that actually aren't