Eataly's first Toronto location is opening later this year
It's been confirmed that Toronto's first ever location of Italian market chain Eataly is definitely coming to the Manulife Centre in late 2019.
The news came via a post on the Manulife Centre website that also happened to announce a number of other retailers planning to open in the revamped building at Bay and Bloor.
Other confirmed shops opening this year include a relocated Over the Rainbow, a Birks (with a VanCleef & Arpels boutique), a Shoppers Drug Mart and another location of Pilot Coffee.
Eataly currently has locations all over the world including Dubai, Japan and the United States.
Carb-loving Torontonians can expect a 50,000 square foot Eataly stocked with pasta and pizza, not to mention cheeses and meats. All Eataly locations include built-in restaurants too.
This Toronto location will be partially operated by the people behind local favourite Terroni.
