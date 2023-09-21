Toronto actor confused after buying protein bar box with individually wrapped wood

One Toronto-based actor was recently bewildered after purchasing a pack of protein bars that were mysteriously replaced with tiny wooden logs instead.

According to a TikTok featuring Joel Cumber, the actor was reaching for a simple treat when he discovered that the Grenade protein bars he purchased didn't feel the same as they normally do.

The video, which has amassed over 48,000 views at the time of publication, shows Cumber and his roommate opening up several individually-wrapped protein bars to find wooden logs instead.

Cumber told CP24 that the bars were purchased at a Walmart location in Ottawa.

While the mystery is yet to be solved, plenty of respondents under the video began to pitch their own ideas about why the mix-up happened.

"Might've been a box used for product photography? But why did that end up being shipped out?" one person suggested.

Others were desperate for answers and began quickly tagging the U.K.-based company behind the protein bars.

"Might've been a display pack that was accidentally shipped," another comment reads. "Please I need to know why and the outcome," one person wrote.

Grenade did not immediately respond to blogTO's request for comment on the incident, leaving it unclear how the tiny pieces of wood managed to make it into the box.