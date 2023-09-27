Toronto neighbourhood confused and concerned about fate of local restaurant

Beaches residents are wondering what's happeing with one of the neighbourhood's favourite restaurants, the Green Eggplant.

Beloved by the community for brunch, lunch and casual dinners, the family-friendly spot has announced it has closed for renovations. Whether the restaurant will eventually reopen, however, is unclear.

Located on Queen Street East near the Beaches branch of the Toronto Public Library and Kew Gardens, the Green Eggplant has been a popular destination since opening in 2007.

Inspired by the Mediterranean, the menu featured a lengthy list of options, running the gamut from soups and sandwiches to elaborate entrées.

On weekends, fresh fruit parfaits and mixed berry Belgian waffles kept toddlers quiet long enough for parents to mainline cups of coffee.

Now, neighbours are uncertain about the restaurant's future. Though a sign visible on the window states that the restaurant is merely closing for renovations, those familiar with the business believe the closure may be more permanent.

The restaurant is also for sale.

In a Facebook post, Geoffrey Grace, of neighbouring realty firm Grace Homes, claims that the restaurant team notified him of the closure last Friday.

"The manager came next door to let me know the owners called the staff and told them to come get their personal items," reads the post.

"The block is already an eyesore. Another closed storefront hurts the people who live in the community," added Grace in a message to blogTO. "I hope it is just a temporary closure and if not, I hope another restaurant can fill the space."

The news has been met with frustration and dismay by other members of the community as well.

"Another one bites the dust… the Queen Street revolving door of restaurants… full of greedy commercial owners who charge sky high rent," reads one comment.

"The best restaurant in the Beaches and our favourite breakfast spot! I'm sooooo sad to see this go," reads another.

New of the Green Eggplant's demise comes on the heels of other recent closures in the Beaches, including those of Honey Bee Restaurant and Green Basil.

As the restaurant's owners could not be reached for comment, loyal customers will have to wait to discover the ultimate fate of the Green Eggplant.