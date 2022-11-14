Last location for Toronto Thai restaurant permanently closes after over 15 years

A Toronto Thai restaurant that once had two locations in the city has now closed both permanently.

Green Basil once had a location on the Danforth that shuttered in 2021, and now their Beaches location has closed as well.

They were known for serving an extensive menu of Thai fare that included lunch combos.

The Danforth location was replaced by a location of another Thai restaurant, Chiang Mai, and now the Beaches location is being replaced by an Indian restaurant called Mehfill.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Green Basil will be closing down," reads a sign posted in the window and on their social media.

"Thank you for an incredible 15+ years of love and support. It was a pleasure serving each and every one of you."

Their official website also has an announcement about them closing down, thanking everyone for their support.

Mehfill already has locations in Etobicoke and Brampton and serves a combination of Indian and Hakka cuisine, plus cocktails.

The Beaches location of Green Basil closed on October 30.