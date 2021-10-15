Thai restaurant permanently closes after 8 years in Toronto and here's what's replacing it

A Thai restaurant has closed after being in business for eight years in Toronto, but it's being replaced by something familiar.

Green Basil (also known as Basil Express) on the Danforth is being replaced by...drum roll, please...another Thai restaurant. Chiang Mai should be opening in its place at 353 Danforth Ave.

Basil Express was a tried and true Thai restaurant that also has a sibling Green Basil restaurant on Queen St. E. in the Beaches. Chiang Mai also has multiple locations, with spots already open in Liberty Village and in Etobicoke.

Chiang Mai restaurant manager Hang Nguyen tells blogTO the new location should be opening in about two to three weeks. They're currently revamping the space to give it a similar look to their Liberty Village location, though this new spot will be a bit smaller than that.

"We have had such great support from our customers coming from all across the GTA we wanted to give the opportunity to more guests to be able to try us," says Nguyen.

The people behind Chiang Mai also run other Thai restaurants Sala and Imm as well. All the restaurants specialize in takes on classics like khao soi, pad thai and curries.

Green Basil on the Danforth posted an announcement on their website that they were closing July 30, but you can still get delivery from the Queen St. E. location.