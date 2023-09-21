You can buy the actual bar from Toronto's legendary Brunswick House

Seven years after the closure of the Brunswick House, a relic from the legendary Toronto bar has appeared for sale online.

The former "Brunny," as locals referred to it, was shuttered in 2016 after 140 years of serving tipsy university students. The 1874 building ultimately transformed into a Rexall location, which itself lasted only four years before being closed down in 2021.

The venerable landmark currently hosts a Value Village location as of September 2023.

The Brunny may be long gone from the corner of Bloor and Brunswick, but a piece of its history recently re-emerged on Facebook Marketplace, of all places.

The vintage bar where, for decades, inebriated students waited for refills and slammed down shot glasses could be yours for just shy of $8,000.

A listing posted to Facebook Marketplace on Wednesday offers the "Vintage 1970's Brunswick House Bar" for anyone willing to fork over $7,995, or "reasonable offers."

The listing explains that the original bar from the Brunswick House's main room is being sold on behalf of the former owner of the establishment, offering up the chance to "Own a piece of Toronto history."

The seller describes the bar as "Solid," with an original patina and brass rail, measuring 12.5ft long, 4ft high by 4ft deep.

Photos show that the piece is a bit of a fixer-upper, with a healthy layer of dust and scuffs visible from years of drunken wear and tear.

Given the condition and the likely restoration costs, the price may seem a tad steep for anyone just looking for a bar to add to their home or business.

However, it's the history behind this bar that is likely to attract a buyer.

The Brunny was the university watering hole for generations of Toronto students, and a relic from the bar's old days is sure to pique the interest of sentimental U of T alumni.