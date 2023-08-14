Toronto steakhouses shut down because of a new condo development

Toronto's condo development plans are constantly robbing the city of its beloved food spots, and its latest victim happens to be the cherished Brazilian steakhouse, Copacabana.

The iconic Brazilian steakhouse said goodbye to its downtown Adelaide location earlier this summer, but for fans of the restart, there is no need to fret.

The closure set the stage for a fresh start with the opening of their new location near Yonge and Eglinton.

A spokesperson for Copacabana confirmed in a statement provided to blogTO, that the buildings' new owners are preparing to embark on a condo development venture, leaving Copacabana no choice but to bid adieu to its Adelaide location.

The spot that once graced the sizzling aroma of Brazilian BBQ will now see a new condo erected. That means only one thing for Torontonians; even more downtown construction to worry about.

"We were hoping to stay a little longer at the location, but the new owners had to move forward with the project,” the spokesperson told blogTO in an email statement.

However, the restaurant's management remains optimistic about the future and has not ruled out the possibility of a downtown return.

"We had a blast there, so we'll keep the option open," says the spokesperson. But right now, the spotlight is on their new uptown location. Situated at Yonge and Eglinton, this spot holds special meaning as it's where Copacabana first opened its doors.

“Our Uptown Toronto location is beautiful, and we feel connected to that neighbourhood since that's where the Copa Toronto chapter originated,” the Spokesperson shared.

The past few years have proven to be a tumultuous journey for Copacabana, much like, for the rest of the restaurant industry.

The pandemic and other challenges hit them hard. Some locations closed for a while others opened, closed again, and then reopened.

"It's been tough," admits the spokesperson. "We did our best to adapt." The downtown location stayed shut for nearly two years.

Less than a year ago, their budding Argentinian and Peruvian-style steakhouse called Cafa Fuego shut down and was replaced by their new concept called Bar Copa in the lower level of their downtown location.

As a result of the closure of its downtown location, Bar Copa also suffered a premature end to its timeline.

Although all the closures and openings have not been easy, the spokesperson credited their team for pulling through the hardship.

“We faced many challenges, and the future was uncertain, but we are very thankful for a great team and dedicated ownership, which helped us to keep going,” said the spokesperson. “We have a family culture at Copacabana and it makes things a lot easier.”

Just because their downtown location shut down doesn’t mean Copacabana is slowing down. Their new uptown location is upgrading its menu and offering a premium steak menu for those craving something fancier.

Fancy a Wagyu or prime tomahawk steak? You'll be able to add these as extras as part of their premium steak menu.

Remember the lively dancers and performances at the downtown spot?

Well, the uptown location will keep the party and traditions alive. Live music hits on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Fridays and Saturdays turn up the heat with DJs, fire performers, and samba shows, showcasing original costumes imported straight from Brazil.

The new Copacabana will be at 150 Eglinton Avenue East where La Latina used to be.