Toronto restaurant once embroiled in controversy has permanently closed

A Latin American restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed its doors after nearly three years in business.

La Latina, located at 150 Eglinton Ave. E., offered an extensive menu full of South American dishes and smoked meats, as well as an eclectic space for live entertainment.

The restaurant opened in a former Copacabana space in the Yonge and Eglinton area, and was backed by the same people behind the Brazilian rodizio (all-you-can-eat) steakhouse.

Back in May, the restaurant came under fire and was slammed with an onslaught of negative reviews after a customer alleged they were punched by the restaurant's manager. blogTO previously contacted the restaurant for comment on the allegations but did not receive a response back.

In a note on its website, La Latina revealed that the restaurant had permanently closed its doors to make way for its parent restaurant, Copacabana, to return to its original location.

"Copacabana is returning to Yonge and Eglinton. As we close the downtown chapter, we embark on a new one by returning to our original Toronto neighbourhood," the Brazilian steakhouse wrote on Instagram.

The restaurant officially opened its doors on July 21 and offers all of its classic tableside carved skewers, featuring top sirloin, flank steak, buttermilk ribeye, garlic shrimp, cilantro lime chicken, and roasted pineapple.

To accompany your smoked meats, you can choose from a list of sides including chimichurri, cassava fries, grilled shishito peppers, and farofa (toasted cassava flour).

Copacabana's latest reopening comes as a surprise to fans of the chain, who were devastated when its long-standing location at 230 Adelaide St. W. shuttered its doors on July 3 after a decade in business.