Toronto's stylish South American steakhouse has permanently closed

A massive Toronto steakhouse opened up a project underneath themselves just before lockdowns hit, and it's now permanently closed.

Copacabana is synonymous with Latin American steakhouse eating in Toronto, but unfortunately their lower level concept Casa Fuego never really got a chance to make a similar mark.

The subterranean restaurant focused in on Argentinian and Peruvian food, with a menu of ceviche, wood-grilled steak and seafood.

Their social media has been dark since March 2020, when many restaurants made posts similar to their very last one, talking about health and safety being a top priority and saying they'd be temporarily closed until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

Now, Copacabana has replaced Casa Fuego with a new concept called Bar Copa.

As far as the new bar's social media goes, they made a post captioned "now open" on September 21.

Judging by Bar Copa's website, it shouldn't be too different from Casa Fuego, still promising Brazilian cuisine using an open fire. Photos on their social media show the space looking relatively unchanged as well.

"Casa Fuego closed at the start of the pandemic because we had no choice and during that time we decided to change the lower level to something a bit more relaxed and cocktailish, Bar Copa," a Copacabana rep tells blogTO.

"Still the same owners and even the same chef designed the menu. As for Casa Fuego, the owner does want to bring it back eventually but in its own standalone location."

You can book a table at Bar Copa now, so if you've been missing Casa Fuego and want to see how Copacabana has evolved their lower level space, you'll probably want to make a reso.