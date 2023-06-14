Eat & Drink
Canadians are begging Tim Hortons to bring back this lost menu item

From the Orange Twist, to the Blueberry Bagel, to the Powdered Jelly, there's a plethora of discontinued Tim Hortons items that Canadians want to see return to the shelves of the coffeehouse chain.

Following years of customer requests, the executive folks at Tim Hortons finally listened and brought back the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick donuts to participating restaurants in June for a limited time only. 

It doesn't look like Tim Hortons has any plans to halt its nostalgic run either, as the chain recently asked customers which retro items they'd like to see make a comeback. 

Customers were given a choice between the Blueberry Fritter, Dutchie, Chocolate Eclair, Cinnamon Twist, or any other discontinued pastry they could think of. 

The tweet has amassed over 4oo responses at the time of writing, with one clear front runner — the Dutchie, otherwise known as a sugar-glazed, yeast-lifted square donut with raisins. 

Along with the apple fritter, the Dutchie was one of the two original pastries that had been available on the Tim Hortons menu since its inception in 1964. 

The pastry was discontinued in 2014 due to low popularity, although it was temporarily revived in 2017 in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary. 

Customers were so delighted to see the nostalgic treat on the list of contenders that "Dutchie" began to trend on Twitter shortly after. 

Several donut connoisseurs demanded that the discontinued item be restored to the chain's permanent menu. 

Although the Dutchie seemed to be the clear front runner, a special mention should be made to the Blueberry Fritter, which also picked up lots of support. 

It's not clear if Tim Hortons actually plans on returning any of these menu items, but let us know which discontinued pastry you'd like to see return to the chain.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
