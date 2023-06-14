Canadians are begging Tim Hortons to bring back this lost menu item

From the Orange Twist, to the Blueberry Bagel, to the Powdered Jelly, there's a plethora of discontinued Tim Hortons items that Canadians want to see return to the shelves of the coffeehouse chain.

Following years of customer requests, the executive folks at Tim Hortons finally listened and brought back the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick donuts to participating restaurants in June for a limited time only.

It doesn't look like Tim Hortons has any plans to halt its nostalgic run either, as the chain recently asked customers which retro items they'd like to see make a comeback.

Customers were given a choice between the Blueberry Fritter, Dutchie, Chocolate Eclair, Cinnamon Twist, or any other discontinued pastry they could think of.

As the Walnut Crunchback Tour rolls towards its curtain call, it got us thinking: what other donut(s) would you like to see make a comeback?



A) Blueberry Fritter

B) Dutchie

C) Chocolate Eclair

D) Cinnamon Twist

E) Something else? — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) June 14, 2023

The tweet has amassed over 4oo responses at the time of writing, with one clear front runner — the Dutchie, otherwise known as a sugar-glazed, yeast-lifted square donut with raisins.

BBBB!!! Please make it the dutchie! It would help me out immensely since my wife still tries to order one every single time! — Mark Halliday (@hallidaze) June 14, 2023

Along with the apple fritter, the Dutchie was one of the two original pastries that had been available on the Tim Hortons menu since its inception in 1964.

The pastry was discontinued in 2014 due to low popularity, although it was temporarily revived in 2017 in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary.

DUTCHIE!!!!! But also how about just focusing on donuts again, rice bowls, ice cream and roast beef sandwiches are not what made Tim Hortons popular long ago. — Lee Siegel (@Lee_Siegel) June 14, 2023

Customers were so delighted to see the nostalgic treat on the list of contenders that "Dutchie" began to trend on Twitter shortly after.

Never mind a temporary comeback, you have to RESTORE the Dutchie to the menu permanently!! — Rob B. (@Headanac) June 14, 2023

Several donut connoisseurs demanded that the discontinued item be restored to the chain's permanent menu.

Dutchie 100%. Please — “Don” Dar Papaya (@DonDarPapaya) June 14, 2023

Although the Dutchie seemed to be the clear front runner, a special mention should be made to the Blueberry Fritter, which also picked up lots of support.

In order of my favourite, A) Blueberry Fritter, then A) Blueberry Fritter; third choice would be A) Blueberry Fritter and for fourth I would pick A) Blueberry Fritter and lastly, A) Blueberry Fritter — MoViLibTech (@MoViLibTech1) June 14, 2023

It's not clear if Tim Hortons actually plans on returning any of these menu items, but let us know which discontinued pastry you'd like to see return to the chain.