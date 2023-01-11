25 restaurants to eat at in Toronto during Winterlicious 2023

Winterlicious is back for the 2023 season, and it's so nice to see the prix fixe food festival return to the city. Starting on January 27, the dining event only runs until February 9, so plan ahead to avoid dining dilemmas or missed opportunities to secure a reservation.

Reservations are accepted starting January 12. Choose from 220 restaurants with six different sets of price points.

Top Picks

You can count on these places for a great meal anytime, so if you're not sure where to go for Winterlicious these are no-fail options.

Nigiri or chirashi can be followed by duck breast or sablefish at this refined Entertainment District Japanese restaurant that delivers dishes with flair.

This Financial District classic is offering iconic options of veloute, tartine, duck rillette, ravioli and seabream for lunch and dinner.

Head to St. Clair West for dinner and dig into an Indian meal with options like Chicken 65, butter chicken, lamb rogan josh and chili chocolate brownies.

Treat yourself to a night out in the Financial District with a prix fixe dinner in this swanky space that includes options like mushroom bisque, smoked trout, striploin or a half rotisserie chicken.

New and Notable

Many new restaurants have opened since Winterlicious went on hiatus. The dining event is a great way to get a taste of what these new spots have to offer.

Keep it casual with cauliflower bites, fish n' chips, lasagna and cheesecake at this newly opened concept near Yonge and Eglinton.

This restaurant that opened recently at the Park Hyatt in Yorkville is offering classy choices of Waldorf salad, beef tartare and black cod on their prix fixe menus.

Located in the Beaches, this Indian restaurant has options for favourites like samosas, butter chicken, chana masala and gulab jamun on its prix fixe menus.

Lunch and dinner prix fixe menus are totally different at this Entertainment District restaurant that has options for soups, salads, pastas and desserts.

Opt for fusion dishes like chicken tacos, Indian arancini and smoked curry bowls when it comes to this new Queen West restaurant.

Try contemporary Indian food made with Canadian ingredients at this West Queen West restaurant that's featuring options like pumpkin idli to curry dishes that pair chicken with sweet potato, mango achar salmon and beetroot or garam masala beef and squash.

Queso, huevos rancheros and adobo chicken represent the more Latin side of this Harbourfront restaurant located at Hotel X.

Old Favourites

These places have been through all the economic ups and downs, and now they're returning to Winterlicious in full force with reliable options.

Journey to North York to treat yourself to one of the best French restaurants in town. Their Winterlicious menu offers parsnip soup, squash risotto and a pain perdu dessert option.

Filipino fare like vegan tamarind soup, chicken adobo, kare kare and bangsilog is on the menus at this well-loved and reputable restaurant in Don Mills.

This dim sum go-to in Little Tokyo is serving up prix fixe feasts with options of deep-fried crab claw, hot and sour soup, and kung po chicken.

This Entertainment District destination for Italian food and martinis will fill you up with dependable options like caprese salad, calamari, panini, pasta and pizza.

Vegan Friendly

There's no need for plant-based eaters to miss out on the fun: these places all have options for those who'd rather miss the meat.

This cafe and venue in Little Italy serving Jewish food has surprisingly good prix fixe options for vegetarians like sweet potato carrot ginger soup, hummus, salsa, wraps, moussaka, burgers and falafel.

Italian and vegan cuisines come together at this Queen West restaurant with options like garlic knots, gnocchi, pizza and (vegetarian) tiramisu on their prix fixe dinner menu.

Veggie options abound at this newer location for a Thai mainstay near Yonge and Eglinton. There are vegan options available for all their iconic dishes like pad thai, khao soi, pad gra pow and curry.

Sample Mexican vegan food at this Little Italy restaurant serving options like pickled mushroom tostadas, braised hibiscus tacos, broccoli tamals and pozole.

Cheap and Cheerful

Price points are top of mind these days, but that doesn't mean you need to miss out on food festival fun with these places that won't break the bank.

Indian food goes a little outside the box but not your budget at this Indian restaurant serving butter chicken naan pizza or pasta.

Hakka food lovers can feast for less at this Little Italy restaurant with options like soups, chicken tikka, butter chicken, shrimp curry and kulfi on their menus.

This Roncesvalles restaurant has reasonably priced menus with options for cachapas, different kinds of empanadas, arepas and flan.

An affordable prix fixe lunch from this restaurant in North York offers starts such as a parfait, soup or salad, then moving on to a panini or lasagna before finishing with cake or a giant cookie.

In Bloor West Village, the prix fixe menus of this Indian restaurant is serving comfort options like samosas, onion bhaji, pakoras, butter chicken, palak paneer and rasmalai.

Pakoras, samosas, butter chicken, curry, rogan josh goat or beef kothur are on the well-priced prix fixe menus at this Etobicoke restaurant.