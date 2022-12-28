5 famous international brands opening their first location in Toronto next year

There are big things in store for Toronto in 2023, including a bunch of new international restaurants that are slated to open shop in the city within the next 12 months.

Whether you're a steakhouse aficionado, ramen nut or just an enjoyer of new places, these restaurants will definitely please even the pickiest diner.

Here are five famous and highly-anticipated international restaurants set to open in Toronto next year.

Earlier this year Israeli-based restaurant Miznon headed by chef Eyal Shani and business partner Shahar Segal announced they would open a new spot in Yorkville.

Though it was planned for the restaurant to open in the summer, the Mediterranean street food joint has yet to open its doors

However, with plans seemingly underway, when the restaurant does finally welcome Toronto diners, you'll be able to feast on signatures including falafel burgers, kebabs and whole roasted cauliflower - staples at their other locations in New York, Singapore, France, Australia and the U.K.

With a rich history starting all the way back in 1979, Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao shall soon expand its chain of 66 restaurants to Toronto with an ambitious plan to inflate its Canadian presence.

Mark your calendars for summer 2023 to indulge in juicy Brazilian churrasco plates featuring cuts like picanha, porterhouses, alcatra and wagyu strips, plus other Brazilian dishes like feijoada, linguica and Cordeiro.

Canada will see 10 new Fogo de Chao locations including spots in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and even the GTA over the next few years.

Japanese chain Afuri Ramen is opening its second Canadian location right here in Toronto, with rumours of its new address at 411 Church Street.

Named after Mt. Afuri in the Tanzawa mountains, Afuri Ramen + Dumpling is known for its signature yuzu shio ramen that's made with chicken, dry fish and seaweed and vegetables. They also offer crispy gyoza, steamed wontons and pork buns.

The Toronto location will join the growing chain of restaurants established in Portland, Singapore, China, Portugal and local spots in Vancouver and Richmond.

French-based coffee chain Columbus Cafe has already started serving its signature muffins across Quebec, and now it has its sights set on Toronto.

Rumoured to open in the city sometime in 2023 by various publications, Columbus Cafe aka the European Starbucks also has an ambitious plan to rapidly expand across the country.

Though an exact date or month has yet to be publicly published, it's safe to say that French lattes, frappes, buddha bowls and baked goods will soon be sold in Toronto.

The long-awaited Toronto location of the Nobu Residences should finally open at some point in 2023.

This location marks the first-ever integration of Nobu homes (two towers of 650 residential units), a hotel and a flagship restaurant housed at one location - the historic Pilkington Glass Factory at 15-35 Mercer Street.

Construction started back in 2018 and it appears the end is in sight, with restaurant doors opening in November 2023.

Known for its famous miso-marinated black cod, rock shrimp tempura and yellowtail sashimi, we're sure Nobu's number one fan, Drake, will get a chance to eat here before the rest of us do.