Popular Brazilian restaurant opening their first ever Toronto location

A restaurant that's popular for its Brazilian grilled dishes is opening its first ever location here in Toronto.

Fogo de Chao has officially announced that they are coming to Canada, and that Toronto will be one of the first cities where they're opening.

They're hoping to open at least 10 Fogo de Chao restaurants across Canada within the next five years, and the chain already has over 60 locations around the world.

Out of those 10 restaurants that should open over the next five years, around three or four of them will likely be in the GTA.

Their second restaurant in Canada should be located in downtown Vancouver, and will open just after the Toronto location.

Fogo de Chao has a history that stretches back to 1979, their concept first exported to the United States in 1997 with a first American restaurant in Dallas.

The restaurant is especially known for its seasonal "market table" of options like antipasti, charcuterie, veggies and salads which you can handpick from for your own custom selection. Their main menu consists of an impressive selection of steak, chicken, pork, lamb and seafood.

"We haven't yet determined our first location, but are planning for it to be in the downtown Toronto area," Fogo de Chao chief development officer Jim Bowen tells blogTO.

"Within a couple of months I hope to be able to confirm both our Toronto and Vancouver locations."

The Toronto location of Fogo de Chao should be opening next year.