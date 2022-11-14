Coffee chain that's like the Starbucks of Europe is opening its first Toronto location

A cafe chain with origins in France and locations all over Europe should soon be opening its very first Toronto location.

Columbus Cafe has hundreds of locations in places like France, Belgium, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Portugal and Israel.

They have an extrensive drink menu of coffees, teas, frappes, smoothies and juices, as well as food options like baked goods, sandwiches, salads and bowls.

There are already three locations in Montreal, but soon we should be getting one of our own in Toronto.

The chain was originally opened in France in 1994, and by 2019 had grown to almost 200 locations in France alone.

Columbus Cafe told Retail Insider the chain has plans to expand into Toronto in 2023.