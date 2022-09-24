Famous global ramen joint is opening first Toronto location

It looks as though a popular ramen joint with a bunch of locations in America is going to be opening up in Toronto.

Afuri Ramen has multiple international locations, and it appears they'll soon be launching in Toronto for the first time ever.

Known for their signature yuzu shio ramen, Afuri has locations in Oregon and California as well as Singapore, China, Portugal and even here in Canada in British Columbia.

The brand has origins in Japan and is named for a sacred mountain there. Their first location outside of Japan opened in Portland in 2016.

Their menu typically consists of ramen, dumplings, gohan and small plates like buns and karaage, all complemented by a drinks menu consisting of cocktails, Japanese whiskey, sake and beer.

Afuri Ramen is listed in the applications undergoing public notice on the AGCO website, with an address of 411 Church St.