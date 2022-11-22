People are obsessing over Dan Levy's new show The Big Brunch

Calling all cooking competition fanatics! There's a new HBO Max competition series centred around brunch, and it's hosted by none other than Toronto-born Emmy winner and actor, Dan Levy.

The Schitt's Creek co-creator is joined by judges Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara to celebrate 10 chefs who are changing their communities on the show, titled The Big Brunch.

if you're looking for a new obsession, please watch the first 3 episodes of The Big Brunch!



it's got:

- Dan Levy and Sohla El-Waylly

- good food and tear-jerking stories

- Xia getting the judges drunk every episode



this is my new emotional support show 🥲❤️ pic.twitter.com/NnzTvTrdJ7 — ℙ𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 (@sloansaidso) November 14, 2022

The eight-episode first season sees the chefs compete against each other for a cash prize of $300,000.

Levy attended high school in Toronto and later pursued film production at York University and Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University).

Although still in its first season, the cooking show has already accumulated a sizeable fan base, with lots of viewers claiming the series has officially become their comfort show.

the big brunch is a+ comfort tv – gorgeous-looking food, warm and flavor-loving judges, cute contestants, wholesome vibes all round 🤌🏽 — yassified joe pera (@Salandthebadpun) November 21, 2022

Others claim that the cooking competition proves that reality TV can be non-toxic, inclusive, and full of friendship.

If you’re worried about GBBO withdrawals now that the season is ending, you neeeeeed to watch The Big Brunch on HBO. It’s so wholesome and comforting and inclusive and they drink and swear!! Dan Levy hosts it. Every time it’s on I want to eat my TV. — Megan Collins (@ImMeganCollins) November 18, 2022

Another person said it was refreshing to see The Big Brunch normalize men openly and honestly expressing emotion on TV.

There are a lot of reasons I like Dan Levy's show the Big Brunch, which normalizes so many things that ought to already be normal. My personal favorite is showing men express emotion through tears. Everyone feels feels. Everyone cries, regardless of gender. — Julia F. Green | @juliafgreen@writing.exchange (@juliafgreen) November 22, 2022

One viewer simply couldn't get enough of the show, and even claimed they're already rewatching the first few episodes.

Everyone should be watching ‘The Big Brunch’ with Dan Levy - it’s truly the gayest little cooking show and I’m on my second rewatch of the first 3 episodes — Justin (@JustinDuchene) November 16, 2022

The final two episodes of the beloved The Big Brunch premiere on Nov. 24. For Canadian viewers, you can stream the HBO Max series on Crave.