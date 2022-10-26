Toronto is about to get a whole lot more Chick-fil-A locations

If you were among those that protested the opening of the very first Chick-fil-A in Toronto, you might not like the lastest news about the fast food chain.

The chicken restaurant is set to continue expanding in Toronto, and will be adding a lot more locations within the city.

Chick-fil-A is known for its waffle fries and chicken sandwiches, but it's become notorious for its ties to anti-LGBTQ2+ groups. These ties sparked a huge protest outside the first location when it initially opened.

It wasn't long before the restaurant announced the opening of more locations in Toronto to follow, as well as in Ontario in general.

Now, Chick-fil-A says they want to triple their Canadian imprint with 20 new locations in the country open by 2025, and another seven to 10 opening each year after that.

Future locations are expected to open at the Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One and The Shops at Don Mills. Meanwhile, construction has already begun on locations in Vaughan and Barrie, and they're hoping to open a location in Ottawa as well. There are also plans to expand into Alberta.

"We're excited for the opportunity to serve more guests and to invest in more communities across the country," said Anita Costello, Chief International Officer of Chick-fil-A.

While new locations are slated to open around our city, those who don't agree with the groups Chick-fil-A supports still have plenty of great local options to go for chicken.