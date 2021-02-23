Chick-fil-A is opening two more locations in Toronto

Chick-fil-A, the controversial U.S. fast food giant that specializes in chicken sandwiches and donating to anti-LGBTQ charities has just announced that it's opening two more locations in Toronto.

The chain's entrance into the Toronto market at Bloor and Yonge in late summer 2019 was met with massive 'round-the-clock lineups and protestors calling for a boycott simultaneously, which certainly made for an interestingly juxtaposed and absolutely hectic scene.

People continued to express their disgust with the brand's CEO's notoriously homophobic beliefs and practices, animal cruelty, and how its patrons were making a mess of the city while others continued to wait in long lines for its fried chicken when it opened a second location in the city in January 2020, this time in Yorkdale Mall.

Though some residents have made it abundantly clear that they don't want Chick-fil-A in Toronto, the high demand for its food has led the company to announce three new locations in Southern Ontario on Monday, two of them in Toronto proper.

The new restaurants will open in the Scarborough Town Centre's upper level food court, at 336 Queen St. W. in a new office building being built near Spadina, and at 200-225 Fairway Rd. in Kitchener later this year.

The company also revealed plans to open another 20 outposts in Canada by 2025.

In a news release, the business says it is "grateful for the positive response we continue to receive from our Canadian customers," failing to acknowledge any of the pushback it has received.

Fuck chick fil a til the day I die I’d rather starve https://t.co/1CFHZoFKdP — dylan (@Rosario_609) July 27, 2020

There are no firm opening dates as of yet for Chick-fil-A's new Toronto spots, but we can likely expect that their opening days will be as chaotic and divisive as the others.