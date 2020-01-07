Hundreds lined up for the Chick-fil-A opening at Yorkdale Mall today
Chick-fil-A is officially selling fried chicken sandwiches out of Yorkdale Mall, and hoards of Torontonians have swarmed the shopping centre to get a taste.
The controversial American fast food chain from with ties to anti-LGBTQ hate groups opened its second Toronto location at 10 a.m. this morning in Yorkdale's food court.
There's a massive lineup at the new Chick-fil-A in Yorkdale mall #Toronto #Yorkdale #ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/pKw6vgdp6f— blogTO (@blogTO) January 7, 2020
Lineups stretched down the escalators and toward the food court stall for the opening inside one of the city's biggest malls.
A few queued up as early as 6:15 a.m. (apparently people crave greasy fried chicken and waffle fries before the sun comes up).
A hefty lineup is forming before the escalators at Yorkdale mall for the opening of Chick-fil-A 😲 #Toronto #ChickfilA #Yorkdale pic.twitter.com/VgiMmkT3iH— blogTO (@blogTO) January 7, 2020
Crowds were sizeable this morning but still not as big as Chick-fil-A's first store opening at 1 Bloor St. East this past September, where huge protests, counter-protests, and even larger lineups outside the store lasted for months.
Unlike the downtown location, there were no overnight lineups at Yorkdale's new store either.
Here's a look at what the new Chick-fil-A in Yorkdale mall looks like 👀 #Toronto #Yorkdale #ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/u38BXbtuaf— blogTO (@blogTO) January 7, 2020
According to Chick-fil-A, the brand plans to open at least 10 more restaurants in the GTA before 2023.
