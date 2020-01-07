Hundreds lined up for the Chick-fil-A opening at Yorkdale Mall today

Chick-fil-A is officially selling fried chicken sandwiches out of Yorkdale Mall, and hoards of Torontonians have swarmed the shopping centre to get a taste.

The controversial American fast food chain from with ties to anti-LGBTQ hate groups opened its second Toronto location at 10 a.m. this morning in Yorkdale's food court.

Lineups stretched down the escalators and toward the food court stall for the opening inside one of the city's biggest malls.

A few queued up as early as 6:15 a.m. (apparently people crave greasy fried chicken and waffle fries before the sun comes up).

A hefty lineup is forming before the escalators at Yorkdale mall for the opening of Chick-fil-A 😲 #Toronto #ChickfilA #Yorkdale pic.twitter.com/VgiMmkT3iH — blogTO (@blogTO) January 7, 2020

Crowds were sizeable this morning but still not as big as Chick-fil-A's first store opening at 1 Bloor St. East this past September, where huge protests, counter-protests, and even larger lineups outside the store lasted for months.

Unlike the downtown location, there were no overnight lineups at Yorkdale's new store either.

According to Chick-fil-A, the brand plans to open at least 10 more restaurants in the GTA before 2023.