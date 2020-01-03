Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
chick-fil-a yorkdale

Chick-fil-A is opening its second Toronto location next week

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Love it for those yummy biscuits or hate it for its ties to anti-LGBTQ hate groups, there's no denying that Chick-fil-A has made waves since opening its first Canadian location at Yonge and Bloor in Toronto last September.

Despite the efforts of many to run the American fried chicken chain out of town, like they did in England, Chick-fil-A is actually expanding in the GTA — starting with a location at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Next Tuesday, January 7, nearly four months to the day since opening its controversial (and still perpetually lined-up) Yonge and Bloor store, Chick-fil-A will launch its second-ever Canadian outpost.

chick fil a yorkdale

This rendering shows what the new Chick-fil-A in Yorkdale Shopping Centre's food court is expected to like. Image via Chick-fil-A.

"It's official: Chick-fil-A® Yorkdale Mall will open on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.!" reads a post on the Georgia-based company's Canadian website.

"We're looking forward to kicking off the new year with our second Toronto location, and excited for it to be in one of Canada's most popular food courts."

The franchise's owner has hired some 70 full and part time staff to run what's expected to be a popular food court option at Yorkdale, according to Chick-fil-A, out of more than 2,000 applicants.

"Chick-fil-A Yorkdale Mall is the second franchisee-owned Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Canada, and the first Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in a Canadian shopping mall," reads a company press release.

"The arrival of Chick-fil-A Yorkdale Mall is part of the company’s commitment to opening 15 locations in five years in Ontario."

Yorkdale's newest fast food outlet will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Sundays, like all of the company's more than 2,500 locations across the continent.

Lead photo by

Chick-fil-A

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Chick-fil-A is opening its second Toronto location next week

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Gatsby, District 34, Fishinn, MIA Brunch Bar, Lims, Descendant

Beloved Toronto steakhouse shuts down after more than 30 years due to rent hike

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for December

Ontario bar accused of promoting rape culture with inappropriate sign

The top 21 new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 5 new Mexican restaurants in Toronto