Chick-fil-A is opening its second Toronto location next week

Love it for those yummy biscuits or hate it for its ties to anti-LGBTQ hate groups, there's no denying that Chick-fil-A has made waves since opening its first Canadian location at Yonge and Bloor in Toronto last September.

Despite the efforts of many to run the American fried chicken chain out of town, like they did in England, Chick-fil-A is actually expanding in the GTA — starting with a location at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Next Tuesday, January 7, nearly four months to the day since opening its controversial (and still perpetually lined-up) Yonge and Bloor store, Chick-fil-A will launch its second-ever Canadian outpost.

"It's official: Chick-fil-A® Yorkdale Mall will open on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.!" reads a post on the Georgia-based company's Canadian website.

"We're looking forward to kicking off the new year with our second Toronto location, and excited for it to be in one of Canada's most popular food courts."

The franchise's owner has hired some 70 full and part time staff to run what's expected to be a popular food court option at Yorkdale, according to Chick-fil-A, out of more than 2,000 applicants.

We're glad you're excited about Chick-fil-A Yorkdale Mall! We’re thrilled to announce the restaurant opens Tues. Jan. 7 at 10 am. 🎉 For more updates, check out @ChickfilACanada on Facebook and Instagram. — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) January 3, 2020

"Chick-fil-A Yorkdale Mall is the second franchisee-owned Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Canada, and the first Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in a Canadian shopping mall," reads a company press release.

"The arrival of Chick-fil-A Yorkdale Mall is part of the company’s commitment to opening 15 locations in five years in Ontario."

Yorkdale's newest fast food outlet will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Sundays, like all of the company's more than 2,500 locations across the continent.