There are still massive lineups at the new Chick-fil-A in Toronto

It seems the hype surrounding Toronto's new Chick-fil-A location — both negative and positive — may last for a lot longer. 

The new fried chicken spot opened almost a week ago, and even angry protesters can't seem to deter hungry chicken-lovers from lining up around the clock. 

While many have criticized the restaurant's owner for his notorious homophobia and the chain's opening in Toronto, angry boycotters appear to be far outnumbered by those who want to get their hands on a chicken sandwich and some waffle fries. 

We also can't forget that Toronto residents love to line up for things, and it's not always a reflection of the quality of the product. 

Still, it's hard to imagine customers waiting in line for that long with a Popeyes location literally down the street if the food wasn't any good. 

With the initial announcement of the store's opening, Chick-fil-A also referenced plans to open numerous other stores across the GTA. And if the success of this location continues, I can't imagine it'll be too long before they start popping up all over. 

Fareen Karim

