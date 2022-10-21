Drake giving away free chicken sandwiches in Toronto for his birthday

In honour of his birthday, Drake is celebrating by giving Toronto one of the things he loves most: chicken sandwiches.

Drake-backed Dave's Hot Chicken is giving away free sandwiches for Drake's birthday this year, as well as chicken tenders.

The offer is valid at any Dave's Hot Chicken, but it's available in store only. There's a limit of one slider or tender per person, and they'll only be available while supplies last.

"Happy birthday and more life/chicken for our fam @champagnepapi," reads the caption to a post Dave's made announcing the giveaway.

Samuel L. Jackson is also an investor in the California-based chicken chain that launched in 2017. While its Toronto locations have drawn lineups, not everyone is happy about their entry into the local scene.

If you're not already aware, Drake's birthday is this Monday, October 24 (he is "October's Very Own," after all).