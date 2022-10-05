Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new toronto restaurants

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

Restaurants openings in Toronto this fall are bringing us new options for burgers, lasagna, pancakes and ramen. Get ready to feast on all the comfort food you need to face cooler temperatures.

Here are some of the most anticipated Toronto restaurants expected to open over the next few months.

Porzia's

Once a successful pop-up, this lasagna project is now opening up shop in Oakwood Village to serve its saucy bricks.

Harry's Charbroiled Little India

This much-loved burger concept is taking over what used to be an old Coffee Time in Little India where they're going to be dishing out their famous chorizo burgers.

Cafe Zuzu

The restaurant group behind Chubby's and Pai is back at it again with a new day-to-night concept opening up in Regent Park this fall.

Chantecler

This French restaurant was shut down by a fire years ago and the people behind it have since opened Le Phenix across the street, but now they're officially getting new digs in the Bloorcourt area.

Stacked Pancake House

We love our breakfast here in Toronto, so the Danforth should be overjoyed to soon be welcoming a location of this chain known for its pancakes and waffles.

Waterworks Food Hall

Just west of Richmond and Spadina, a new condo development is going up that will include a food hall that should have a mix of stalls and restaurants.

Afuri Ramen

The ACGO website shows applications for a liquor license for a location of this renowned ramen chain that's opening its first Toronto location in the Church Wellesley neighbourhood.

The Daughter

This natural wine bar and bottle shop on Bayview should be opening its doors in early November.

Miznon

This global Israeli restaurant is working on opening their very first restaurant in Canada soon, right here in Toronto at 1235 Bay Street in Yorkville.

Black + Blue

What could be more fitting to take over the old Toronto Stock Exchange space in the Financial District than a massive, splashy steakhouse? This brand already has a location in Vancouver, and soon we'll be getting our first taste.

Lead photo by

Miznon
