Toronto's trendiest restaurant group is opening a splashy new spot in Regent Park

Toronto's hottest restaurant group is at it again with a splashy new restaurant that they're opening soon in the neighbourhood of Regent Park.

Gusto 54 Restaurant Group, which oversees Gusto 501, Chubby's, Azhar and Trattoria Nervosa and is led by Janet Zuccarini, is opening a new venue called Cafe Zuzu at 555 Dundas St. E.

The splashy, multifaceted concept takes you from day to night, with a morning cafe, coworking spaces, retail offerings, a bottle shop and a neighbourhood restaurant. It's intended to be inspired by the nostalgia of 1950s Italy.

There will also be two corner patios and a sidewalk ice cream/gelato service run by Lansdowne Cone.

The space will also serve as a hub for Gusto 54's commissary kitchen servicing their downtown restaurants with items like fresh bread, pasta and sauces, as well as their catering.

Cafe Zuzu will also encompass a community element where the space will be utilized to partner with local organizations to maintain a calendar of events centred around entrepreneurship in hospitality and women in leadership.

This new concept takes over the space that was once home to Paintbox Bistro, which was known for its social and environmental impact.

Cafe Zuzu should be opening in fall 2022.